Unable to strike a deal for a new lease with the landlord, its owners will set up Sago House in Duxton Hill.The venue soft-opened its new venue in Duxton Hill last week to host visitors who had flown into Singapore for the World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony.cocktail bar Sago House will have to close shop and move out of Chinatown to a new venue in Duxton Hill.

The award-winning watering hole – lovingly fitted out by founders Desiree Jane Silva, 37, Abhishek Cherian George, 38, and Jay Gray, 33, opened in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, just after the circuit breaker ended in June 2020.

The 35-seater bar has regular patrons and a steady crowd, but once it made the list, Ms Silva said it saw an influx of new customers, especially tourists, who wanted to come in to have one drink, take a picture and “check off a list”. headtopics.com

Mr Cherian, speaking to The Straits Times last week, said: “We found out on July 28, just 10 days after placing on Asia’s 50 Best Bars, that we got the boot.” When queried on the lease ending and what will happen to the space once it is vacated, the landlord declined to comment.

Sago House has been more fortunate than some of its food and beverage (F&B) counterparts that have been forced out of commission entirely this year by exorbitant rents and a struggling business. Earlier this year, the shutters went down on cocktail bars Papa Doble in Keong Saik Road and The Kongsee in Gemmill Lane. Cocktail bar Jekyll & Hyde in Neil Road will close on Dec 31 after 10 years. headtopics.com

(From left) Abhishek Cherian George, 38, Desiree Jane Silva, 37, and Jay Gray, 33, at the new Sago House on Oct 11, 2023. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

