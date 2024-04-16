Sabana Industrial REIT's occupancy rate drops to 83% in 1Q24

Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust said its occupancy rate for the first quarter of 2024 dropped to 83% from 91.2% the previous quarter .

Recently, the court dismissed counterclaims by the ex-tenant of 33 & 35 Penjuru Lane against the REIT, allowing Sabana to proceed with its claims for outstanding rent and other payments due under the lease.

Sabana Industrial REIT Occupancy Rate Decline Repossession Penjuru Lane

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBRMagazine / 🏆 13. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Concerns raised by Sabana Industrial REIT unitholders over third extraordinary general meetingSome Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) unitholders are expressing concerns about the requisitioning of a third extraordinary general meeting and are urging the requisitionists to respect the rules stated under the trust deed.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Sabana REIT aims for manager internalisation by 3Q24pstrongThe REIT has made progress in its Order 32 application./strong/p pHSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, the trustee of Sabana Industrial REIT, has provided an indicative timeline for the internalisation of the REIT’s manager./p pThe REIT aims to complete the internalisation by 3Q24.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Sabana Reit sets requisitioned EGM on or before 25 MaypstrongPart of the agenda is the consideration of proposed resolutions stated in a notice on March 26./strong/p pSabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) is set to hold the requisitioned extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on or before 25 May.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Cromwell European REIT sells office asset in Warsaw for $23.1mCromwell European REIT (CEREIT) divests an office asset in Warsaw, Poland, for $23.1m. The property, Grojecka 5 (G5), was sold at a 7.5% premium to its latest valuation. Solida Capital Europe acquired the asset.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Keppel REIT to acquire 50% interest in Sydney office building for S$321MThe property enjoys a prime location along George Street, ensuring high visibility and ease of access via various transportation modes

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Manulife US REIT taps John Casasante as CEO and CIOpstrongCasasante’s appointment is still subject to regulatory approval./strong/p pManulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US REIT) has appointed John Casasante to serve as both Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »