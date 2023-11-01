S’poreans more stressed than global average; 16% say their stress is 'not manageable': Study

The study also found that only one in 10 Singaporeans had “high vitality”, defined as “the intangible sense of feeling alive and alert, and in command of our lives and energy” Gen Z'ers, those aged between 18 and 24, made up the highest proportion of those who felt stressed (90 per cent) among respondents across all age groups.

While the figure for those dealing with"manageable" stress remained constant at 71 per cent since 2021, those who felt they could not manage the stress increased steadily from 14 to 15 per cent from 2021 to 2022, up to this year's 16 per cent.

“In Singapore, we were taught from an early age that all we had was human capital. So it’s understandable that we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be good at what we do,” said Peter, who wanted to go by a pseudonym as he was not authorised by his firm to speak to the media.

“Having vitality leads to a wider range of positive outcomes. From resilience, improved performance at work and at home, to reducing chronic pain, smoking and risk of heart disease,” said its chief executive Raymond Ng.

Based on these calculations, the Cigna study found that only one in 10 Singaporeans reported high levels of vitality. This is lower than the Asia Pacific average of 14 per cent, and twice as low as the global average of 20 per cent.

Three in 10 Singaporeans said they have all the skills and tools necessary to live a healthy life, and the freedoms and opportunities to financially support themselvesThree in five Singaporeans cited the cost of living caused by global inflation as a reason they were feeling stressed

