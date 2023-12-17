S'porean couple praised for clearing tables in Malaysia cafe

When Ms Grace Ke, 32, and Mr Joshua Kho, 37, found out from friends and family that they were featured in a viral TikTok video for clearing their trays and crockery at a Malaysian cafe, the couple was bewildered that their actions had generated such a buzz in the first place.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“I paid $192 for $20 visa” — Singaporean shares her VISA fiasco story'Apply for your visas early and also read through everything properly before just blindly paying 190 dollars for a visa,' she advised

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Singaporean Author Sean Lam Creates Graphic Novel Series Inspired by Asian Vampire FilmsSingaporean author Sean Lam has written, illustrated, and published a graphic novel series titled Geungsi. Inspired by Asian vampire films, the series aims to resurrect the Chinese folklore of 'jiangshi'. Lam recently launched two new additions to the series: Geungsi Gangsta and Geungsi Kawaii.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun's husband shares his 13-year volunteering journeyMr Nadim van der Ros, the husband of Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, shares his 13-year volunteering journey and expresses his gratitude for the privileges he has enjoyed.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

The Stories Behind: The Singaporean who drew 11 million YouTube subscribers by making ‘cringe’ videosTODAY journalists talk to Mr Ng Ming Wei, Singapore's most successful content creator on YouTube, to find out who he really is behind the social media screen and how his life was affected by his fleeting fame.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singaporean Climate Scientist Shares Views on COP28 TalksAssociate Professor Winston Chow, the first Singaporean elected to the United Nations' top climate body, shares his views on the COP28 talks and the climate change challenge. He credits his brothers for inspiring him to become a climate scientist due to their curiosity about Singapore's hot weather. Assoc Prof Chow brings a light-hearted edge to the serious task of understanding and communicating climate change.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singaporean artist explores Japanese militarism in solo exhibitionSingaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen's first solo exhibition at the Singapore Art Museum delves into the sombre histories of Japanese militarism through the replication of Kiraku-tei ryokan, the final meeting place of a kamikaze squadron.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »