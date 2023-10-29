S’pore scientists studying if chemical found in tap water is harmful to health

Chlorine and other types of disinfectants kill harmful bacteria and viruses, and are used to ensure that tap water remains pathogen-free and safe to drink.

The synthetic chemical in question is a by-product of diphenyl-guanidine (DPG), which is usually found in rubber products, such as car tyres. “However, we do need to consider the long-term chronic exposure scenario as our study evaluated only a single, one-time dose to the human cells. For drinking water, our exposure should be considered daily across our lifetime. Ultimately, it is the dose and duration of exposure to these compounds that will determine one’s carcinogenic risk.

Both WHO and the US EPA do not have any guidelines for DPG or any of the disinfection-related by-products, due to the lack of any credible evidence.Explaining how the substance gets into the water system, Prof Snyder said tiny rubber particles from car tyres often wash into rivers and creeks during heavy rainfall, sometimes killing fish in the process. headtopics.com

Surprisingly though, when the researchers took water samples from taps in 20 buildings across the island, they found small amounts of DPG in all the samples.In comparison, 6PPD was found in a quarter of the samples, without any formation of obvious by-products.

The DPG-chlorine by-product was found to be the most harmful when tested on a human cell, said Prof Snyder.

Today in Pictures, Oct 27, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Mothership's press accreditation suspended for 6 months until March 27 for breaching embargoSINGAPORE - Media outlet Mothership will have its press accreditation suspended for six months until March 27, 2024, for breaking an embargo on an announcement about water prices by national water agency PUB. Read more ⮕

The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment outages, what can businesses and consumers do?SINGAPORE: A long-awaited date for Ms Nazrana Shaheen with her national serviceman boyfriend ended up being cut short, no thanks to a banking services disruption by DBS Read more ⮕

Two Singaporean men among three arrested for murder in Johor BahruStab marks were found on the victim’s chest, stomach, ribcage, shoulder and back. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Suspect in Maine shooting found dead, ending 48-hour manhuntRobert R. Card, 40, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Indonesian glass bridge that shattered, killing tourist, was just 1.2cm thickPolice investigation found potential negligence by the management of the bridge at The Geong tourist attraction. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕