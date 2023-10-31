S’pore’s manufacturing, services sectors still positive despite economic uncertainties: Polls

For service companies, a net weighted balance of 9 per cent of firms are expecting a more favourable business outlook, based on a similar survey by the Department of Statistics (SingStat). This positive sentiment is led by the aerospace segments, which saw strong global air-travel demand, and more orders from the oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the marine and offshore engineering segments.
Firms supporting the construction sector in the miscellaneous segment expect higher demand for construction-related products on the back of a high volume of construction activities. Firms engaged in information services activities cite strong demand for data and cloud services as reasons for their positive sentiments.In the services sector, all industries expressed positive sentiments overall on their business conditions for the October 2023 to March 2024 period, mainly expecting an increase in sales due to the upcoming Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year festive periods.
Firms within the accommodation industry also expect to increase hiring in tandem with the projected increase in tourist arrivals. In terms of hiring, a majority of firms (a weighted 81 per cent) in the manufacturing sector expect employment levels in the fourth quarter of 2023 to remain similar to those of the third quarter of 2023.
Singapore Headlines
