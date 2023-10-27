S’pore’s 2021 greenhouse gas emissions reached record levels at 57.7 million tonnes

The increase was reflected across most sectors due to the resumption of economic activity after the early days of Covid-19.

The National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) said on Friday that the increase was reflected across most sectors due to the resumption of economic activity after the early days of Covid-19. In line with this, it will be reducing emissions to around 60 million tonnes in 2030 after peaking emissions earlier.

In response to queries by The Straits Times on whether the Government has a clearer picture of when emissions will peak, NCCS pointed to a speech made by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in November 2022 that the Republic will peak emissions at 65 tonnes between 2025 and 2028. headtopics.com

Ms Melissa Low, a research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, noted that emissions share from most of the sectors appears to be relatively similar, although the share of emissions from the transport sector has increased by 0.5 per cent.

The share of power sector emissions had fallen slightly from 39.8 per cent in 2020 to 39.2 per cent in 2021, which could be a result of increased solar energy deployment, she noted.Singapore well poised to begin tracking its Scope 3 emissions, say experts headtopics.com

“In terms of whether we should peak earlier, the question we should be asking is whether we can begin to decarbonise faster once we peak,” said Ms Low. Although HFCs currently represent around 2 per cent of total greenhouse gases worldwide, their impact on global warming could be at least a few hundred times greater than carbon dioxide.

