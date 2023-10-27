S’pore moves to ensure respect for every job and cement lifelong learning: Forward SG report

SINGAPORE – The wage gap between skilled tradesmen and knowledge-based workers will be narrowed through structured training and career planning, while Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates will get help to upgrade their skills early in their careers.
The Government will work with the National Trades Union Congress, industry associations and institutes of higher learning to put these plans in place, the report said. The report did not specify the healthcare and aged care workers experiencing wage gaps, but latest Manpower Ministry figures released in July found that nursing aides and healthcare assistants earn a median gross salary of less than $3,000 per month – as do plumbers and electricians.
The support for ITE graduates comes amid widening gaps in starting salaries between these graduates and those from polytechnics and autonomous universities.These salary gaps can be narrowed over time if ITE graduates upgrade and refresh their skills, such as through getting a diploma or even more qualifications in their working years. Skills upgrading improves career prospects and salaries, and it is a case of the earlier, the better, the report noted. headtopics.com
Besides ITE graduates, Singaporeans who already hold a publicly funded diploma or higher qualification will also get help with obtaining another publicly funded diploma.For the wider workforce, more significant investments will be made to support mature mid-career Singaporeans in pursuing substantive reskilling and upskilling.
A one-off top-up of $500 was given in 2020 to every Singaporean aged 25 and above, and another $500 specifically to Singaporeans aged 40 to 60 to improve access to career transition programmes. Local talent aspiring to top regional or global roles will also receive more support in pursuing the needed overseas exposure for such roles before returning home. headtopics.com