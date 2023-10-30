Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-Pacific

BEIJING - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the West wants to expand the conflict in Ukraine to the Asia-Pacific region, Russian state media reported, citing comments made at a Beijing defence forum on Monday.China’s biggest military diplomacy event, Mr Shoigu said Nato is covering up a build-up of forces in the Asia-Pacific region with an “ostentatious desire for dialogue”, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

Mr Shoigu said Nato countries were promoting an arms race in the region, increasing their military presence andUS forces will use information exchanges with Tokyo and Seoul on missile launches to deter Russia and China, Mr Shoigu said.revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

did not mean the end of the agreement, and Russia was not lowering its threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. Mr Shoigu said that Moscow was ready for talks on the post-conflict settlement of the Ukraine crisis on further “co-existence” with the West, but that Western countries needed to stop seeking Russia’s strategic defeat. headtopics.com

Making clear the conditions for such talks were not in place yet, Mr Shoigu said: “It is also important to ensure equal relations between all the nuclear powers and permanent United Nations Security Council members who carry special responsibility for upholding peace and global stability.” REUTERS

China kickstarts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence ministerThe forum is China's biggest annual show of military diplomacy. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

China kickstarts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence ministerBEIJING: China's biggest annual show of military diplomacy started on Sunday (Oct 29) although the Asian power is still missing a defence minister, who typically hosts this event. Read more ⮕

China kick-starts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence ministerThe forum is China's biggest annual show of military diplomacy. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

World Cup title defence in shreds but England relishing India clashLUCKNOW, India : England's World Cup title defence may be in tatters after four defeats in five matches but assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said on Saturday their sagging fortunes won't stop them from relishing their blockbuster clash with hosts India. Read more ⮕

Title defence in tatters, England eye Champions Trophy carrotLUCKNOW, India : England captain Jos Buttler has pretty much accepted their 50-overs World Cup title defence is over but wants the team to give their best in the remaining group matches to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Read more ⮕

Russian security forces remove pro-Palestinian protesters from southern airportRussian authorities closed an airport in the city of Makhachkala in the northern Caucasus region and diverted flights, including one from Israel, after media reports showed demonstrators denouncing Israeli ac Read more ⮕