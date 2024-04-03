Russia Sees Surge in People Signing Up to Fight in Ukraine After Moscow Attack

Russia's military has reported an increase in people joining the fight in Ukraine following a terrorist attack in Moscow. The attack, claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, resulted in the death of over 140 people.

President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of being involved in the attack, although no evidence has been provided.

