Russia, China veto US push for UN action on Israel, Gaza

NEW YORK — Russia and China on Wednesday (Oct 25) vetoed a United States (US) push for the United Nations (UN) Security Council to act on the Israel-Hamas conflict by calling for pauses in fighting to allow humanitarian aid access, the protection of civilians and a stop to arming Hamas and other militants in the Gaza Strip.

The United States put forward a draft resolution on Saturday as global outcry grew over a worsening humanitarian crisis and mounting civilian death toll in Gaza. It made the move just days after it vetoed a humanitarian-focused draft from Brazil, arguing more time was needed for US-led diplomacy.

"We did listen to all of you," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council after the double veto, which she described as disappointing."Though today’s vote was a setback, we must not be deterred." headtopics.com

Ten members voted for the US text, while the United Arab Emirates voted no and Brazil and Mozambique abstained. Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, in retaliation for an Oct 7 attack that killed 1,400 people. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege on the enclave of 2.3 million people and is preparing a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities say more than 6,500 have been killed.

After the double veto, the Security Council then voted on a rival Russian-drafted text that called for a humanitarian ceasefire and withdrawal of Israel's order for civilians in Gaza to relocate south ahead of a ground assault. headtopics.com

It was Russia's second attempt at a resolution. Only five council members voted in favour of a Russian text on Oct 16.

