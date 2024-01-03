Runway Incursion Probable Cause of Collision at Haneda Airport

The cause of the Jan 2 collision at Haneda Airport is still being investigated, though a runway incursion has been singled out as a probable cause. SINGAPORE - A runway incursion has been singled out as a probable cause of the fiery collision between a Japan Airlines jet and a coast guard plane at aA runway incursion is the “incorrect presence” of an aircraft, vehicle or person on a runway designated for landing and take-off, as defined by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Between January and October 2023, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified 19 serious runway incursions in the country, all of which were classified as near-misses.Citing the inexperience of airline pilots, staffing problems and outdated technology as reasons for such accidents, the FAA also said the US has about 1,000 fewer certified air traffic controllers than in 201





Japan Airlines plane catches fire on runway at Haneda AirportA Japan Airlines passenger jet caught fire on the runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The incident involved a runway collision and resulted in a smooth evacuation and rescue operation. The cause of the collision is still unknown.

Passenger Plane Catches Fire After Collision at Tokyo's Haneda AirportA Japan Airlines passenger plane collided with a coast guard aircraft while landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, causing a fireball and the plane to burst into flames. All passengers and crew members were able to escape.

Coast Guard Plane Collides with Passenger Jet at Tokyo's Haneda AirportThe voice recorder from the Coast Guard plane had been found, but those of the passenger jet were still being sought. All but one of the six people on the Coast Guard aircraft died, but all 379 passengers and crew escaped to safety down emergency slides minutes before the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus plane was engulfed in flames.

