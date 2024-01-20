Ruling party's brand crucial for next general election

They added that the way in which the ruling party rebuilds its brand will therefore be crucial going into the next general election, especially since West Coast GRC – where Iswaran was previously anchor minister – was hotly contested in the previous election.valued at more than $380,000 and obstructing the course of justice. On Jan 18, he was handed 27 charges related to the ongoing corruption probe against him.

“On the political front, the months of knowing that Mr Iswaran was being investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau were already politically damaging,” said senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies Gillian Koh. She added: “Even if we do not wish to prejudice the legal case in saying too much, the political feeling is one of betrayal.” She and other observers told ST that PAP leaders are expected to uphold a high standard of integrity and probit





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan's ruling party maintains lead in presidential raceDespite a controversy, Mr Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still leading in the Taiwan presidential race, according to recent polls.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Taiwan's ruling party candidate receives enthusiastic support from women at campaign rallyHundreds of women in Taiwan show their support for ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te at a campaign rally in Pingtung county.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Coast Guard Plane Collides with Passenger Jet at Tokyo's Haneda AirportThe voice recorder from the Coast Guard plane had been found, but those of the passenger jet were still being sought. All but one of the six people on the Coast Guard aircraft died, but all 379 passengers and crew escaped to safety down emergency slides minutes before the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus plane was engulfed in flames.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Passenger jet collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo airportJapanese authorities confirm that a passenger jet collided with a Coast Guard turboprop at a Tokyo airport. The passenger jet was given permission to land, but the smaller plane was not cleared for take-off. All passengers on the jet managed to evacuate, but five of the Coast Guard crew members died in the crash.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Iswaran case unlikely to delay PAP leadership handover or GE, but contest for West Coast GRC will heat upFormer Transport Minister S Iswaran’s impending court trial will have little impact on the timeline for the PAP leadership handover and General Election, as PM Lee Hsien Loong would have already considered such an outcome. The void left by S Iswaran in West Coast GRC presents a challenge for the PAP in the next election.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Analysis: Iswaran case unlikely to delay PAP leadership handover or GE, but contest for West Coast GRC will heat upThe Iswaran case is unlikely to cause a delay in the handover of PAP leadership or the General Election. However, the contest for West Coast GRC is expected to intensify.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »