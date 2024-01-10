RSAF Pilot Pleads Guilty to Molesting Student at NTU Dormitory

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) helicopter pilot pleaded guilty to molesting a female student at a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) dormitory. He entered the victim's room, which was meant for female students exclusively. He also accessed the dormitory rooms of two other women. The pilot will be sentenced on Feb 21.





