RSAF Helicopter Pilot Pleads Guilty to Criminal Force and Trespass Charges

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) helicopter pilot pleaded guilty to charges of using criminal force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman and criminal trespass. The pilot, Neo Aik Chiao, entered the victim's room, which was exclusively for female students. He accessed the dormitory rooms of two women. Neo's sentencing is scheduled for Feb 21.





