Rovanpera clinches his second successive world title

The rally on asphalt roads in Czech Republic, Austria and Germany was won by Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville, with Ott Tanak third for M-Sport Ford and Sebastien Ogier fourth for Toyota.

Rovanpera's second title, after he became the youngest ever champion last year at the age of 22, had looked inevitable after sole rival and team mate Elfyn Evans crashed out of Saturday's penultimate leg.

Evans had started the rally 31 points behind the 23-year-old, who needed only to maintain the points margin to be sure of the championship. In the end, Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen finished with an increased lead of 44 points to become only the sixth pairing to defend a title. headtopics.com

"I think this year was, for me personally, more important than last year," said Rovanpera, who played it safe after Evans' crash and was 57.6 seconds behind Neuville at the finish."The competition was tighter, and we did a really good job."Rovenpera joins a list of two-time champions that includes compatriot Marcus Gronholm, Spaniard Carlos Sainz Sr, Germany's Walter Rohrl and Italy's Miki Biasion.

Only four drivers have won more than two titles - fellow Finns Juha Kankkunen (4) and Tommi Makinen (4) and the French Sebastiens Ogier (8) and Loeb (9). Neuville's rally win was the 19th of his world championship career and consolidated his third place overall.Rovanpera won five stages of the rally while Neuville, Ogier and Evans won four each. headtopics.com

