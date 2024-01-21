Ron DeSantis Drops Out of Presidential Race, Underscoring Trump's Influence

Presidential contender Ron DeSantis, once viewed as Republicans' best shot at moving past Donald Trump, dropped out of the primary race, highlighting Trump's grip on the party.





Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucus in Bid for 2024 Presidential ElectionFormer US president Donald Trump secures a significant victory in the Iowa caucus, positioning himself as a strong contender for the 2024 presidential election.

Lawyers for Trump ask appeals court to toss federal indictmentLawyers for former US president Donald Trump have asked an appeals court to dismiss a federal indictment against him, arguing that he is immune to the charges due to actions taken while in office. The case has reached the Supreme Court, which declined to intervene. The resolution of the issue will impact the viability and timing of the trial.

Taiwan's ruling party maintains lead in presidential raceDespite a controversy, Mr Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still leading in the Taiwan presidential race, according to recent polls.

China and India Eye Bhutan's Election Amid Border TensionsChina and India are closely observing Bhutan's upcoming election as they compete for influence in the region.

Abandoned US airfield revived amid Beijing's growing influence in the PacificAn abandoned US airfield in Tinian, once key to dropping the nuclear bomb on Japan, is being revived due to Beijing's growing influence in the Pacific.

