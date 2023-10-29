Roller coaster collision at Happy Valley Shenzhen theme park injures 8 people

BEIJING – At least 8 people were injured as a roller coaster collision occurred at Happy Valley Shenzhen on Friday, a popular theme park destination.

According to Shenzhen’s Emergency Management Bureau, the collision between two roller coaster vehicles happened at the theme park at around 6.27pm on Friday and the injured individuals have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

“Their conditions are stable, and there is no immediate danger to their lives,” said a statement from the bureau. The University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital has confirmed that it received multiple injured individuals from the roller coaster incident. headtopics.com

After the incident, the theme park announced the closure of the park for two days starting on Saturday, in order to conduct a comprehensive safety inspection. Visitors who have purchased tickets can obtain a full refund through the original ticket channel.

Local media outlets have revealed that the roller coaster involved in the incident, named “Snowy Eagle”, was an extravagant investment costing approximately 200 million (S$37.4 million) yuan.Chinese director Zhang Yimou receives lifetime award at Tokyo International Film FestivalHappy Valley Shenzhen claims on its website that this roller coaster is one of Asia’s tallest and longest catapult-style roller coasters. headtopics.com

Professor Wei Shuyan at Northeast University School of Humanities and Social Science emphasized the importance of emergency preparedness. She said: “The roller coaster rear-end incident is an emergency, and amusement park managers should promptly investigate the cause of the incident, identify and rectify safety risks to prevent further incidents. The relevant government administrative departments should also fulfill their responsibilities and ensure effective safety supervision.”

Roller coaster collision at Happy Valley Shenzhen theme park injures 8 peopleThe theme park is closed for two days. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Happy grandmas': Women weave to protect Kyrgyzstan's ancient shyrdak rugKYRGYZSTAN — Ms Tashkan Khakimova, 77, crouched over a wooden weaving machine, wool speeding through her fingers, using a traditional rug-making technique in Kyrgyzstan’s remote mountainous region of Batken. Read more ⮕

Amazon's playbook for happy holidays: discounts, same-day deliveryNEW YORK : Generative AI will be Amazon's secret weapon this holiday season, leveraging data from its more than 160 million Prime subscribers to improve ad targeting and allowing merchants to produce promotions quickly. Read more ⮕

China's Huawei reports modest revenue growth for first three quartersSHENZHEN: China's Huawei Technologies saw a slight uptick in revenue in the first three quarters of 2023, with the company citing growth in its digital power and cloud businesses as well as the growing competitiveness of its vehicle components unit. Huawei posted revenues of 456.6 billion yuan (US$62. Read more ⮕

In Quest Of: Austin, Texas, an American city on the ascendantThis dynamic, offbeat city is becoming a new Silicon Valley and cultural capital as big tech and Hollywood flock here. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Seeing double: Man surprises wife with huge poster of herself and Chanel earrings for birthdaySurprises are often a part of most birthday celebrations. This year, however, Gina Yeo's husband Reny Tham decided to put his own creative spin on a typical birthday surprise. It wasn't simply blowing candles or enjoying a meal together. Instead, Gina was greeted happy birthday by a rather familiar face at home. Sitting in what seemed to be a dark. Read more ⮕