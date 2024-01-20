Rising User Complaints Lead to Calls for Regulation in Singapore's Car-Sharing Industry

In Singapore, car-sharing has seen steady growth only in recent years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic subsided and COE prices continued to soar. Each week, TODAY’s long-running Big Read series delves into the trends and issues that matter. This week, we look at the growth of the car-sharing industry here and how rising user complaints have led to calls for regulation.

This is a shortened version of the full feature, which can be found Car-sharing in Singapore has increasingly gained popularity in recent years, and is now a multi million dollar industry. Technical glitches, hefty repair costs, high insurance excess, and poor customer service. This has led to calls for the industry to be regulated, with maintenance standards to be met for instance. However, some experts TODAY spoke to said a balance must be struck as overregulation could lead to higher costs for consumers. SINGAPORE — When Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices hit six figures last year, Mr Muhammad Aiman had no choice but to turn to car-sharing after scrapping his vehicle at end of the COE's 10-year validity





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BlueSG users face 'ghost vehicles', difficulty ending rentals days after car-sharing firm apologises for 'glitch'As a frequent user of electric car-sharing service BlueSG here, Ms Jane H did not expect that a 35-minute drive from Pasir Ris to Woodlands would result in a rental charge of more than S$700. Due to a glitch in the car-sharing application last Saturday (Dec 23), Ms Jane, a 29-year-old analyst who declined to give her full name, said that the app showed a rental duration of 36 hours even though it was actually less than one hour

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

BlueSG users face 'ghost vehicles', difficulty ending rentals days after car-sharing firm apologises for 'glitch'As a frequent user of electric car-sharing service BlueSG here, Ms Jane H did not expect that a 35-minute drive from Pasir Ris to Woodlands would result in a rental charge of more than S$700. Due to a glitch in the car-sharing application last Saturday (Dec 23), Ms Jane, a 29-year-old analyst who declined to give her full name, said that the app showed a rental duration of 36 hours even though it was actually less than one hour.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Condominium Resale Prices in Singapore Continue to RiseCondominium resale prices in Singapore continued to rise for the fourth consecutive month in November, with a 0.4% increase from the previous month and a 7.4% increase from the previous year. However, resale volumes were muted compared to October. The launch of three major non-landed developments in November had a spillover effect on the resale market, leading to a slight increase in volume.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Port Sets Record with 3 Billion Annual Gross Tons in Vessel ArrivalsSingapore’s port has reached an all-time high in arriving ship traffic, recording 3 billion annual gross tons in vessel arrivals so far in 2023. The record was achieved on Dec 25 with the arrival of the Singapore-registered container ship ONE Olympus at Pasir Panjang Terminal. Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat described it as an “especially significant” breakthrough.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Retailers in Singapore's Orchard Road Experience Quieter Year-EndSome retailers along Orchard Road are noticing a quieter year-end, with thinner crowds and the traditional holiday season spending splurge missing in action. Sales representatives report a drop in footfall and lower sales compared to last year. Possible reasons include Singaporeans going overseas for the holidays and a lack of tourist arrivals.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Business Review Recognizes Top Lawyers in the CountrySingapore Business Review has announced the top lawyers in the country, with one of the awardees assisting in Singapore's largest money laundering investigation.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »