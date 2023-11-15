Rise of AI to Change Traditional Hierarchy of Jobs, Says President Tharman

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will cause a “positive” shift in the traditional hierarchy of jobs, according to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He stated that the way we value IQ over EQ might change in the future, as AI can take over jobs that require intelligence quotient (IQ) and perform them more efficiently.

