Rise in Youth Committing Sexual Crimes in Singapore

SINGAPORE – More youth aged 19 and below committed sexual crimes in 2023, with more than 470 of them getting arrested for such offences, about a 30 per cent rise from 2022.
Ms Shamala Gopalakrishnan, lead psychologist and assistant director of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Home Team Psychology Division, highlighted the rise of the internet and mobile phones, and youth being digital natives. To address this, Ms Shamala said the division is working with the Ministry of Education to develop programmes to reduce the likelihood of inappropriate behaviours and sex offences.
Both ministries are developing a resource package to train counsellors in schools and in the community to recognise early signs of harmful sexual behaviours in children and youth, she said. The police and their community partners have been exploring a structured referral process for more young victims to receive long-term care by linking them with agencies that can provide the intervention they need, she added., under the Criminal Procedure Act, was passed to better deal with sexual crime.
Meanwhile, a redesigned centre that allows sexual crime victims to undergo forensic and medical examinations in a private facility, instead of being taken to a public hospital, has been fully operational since April 2023.
