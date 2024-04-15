Rise in Youth Committing Sexual Crimes in Singapore

SINGAPORE – More youth aged 19 and below committed sexual crimes in 2023, with more than 470 of them getting arrested for such offences, about a 30 per cent rise from 2022.

Ms Shamala Gopalakrishnan, lead psychologist and assistant director of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Home Team Psychology Division, highlighted the rise of the internet and mobile phones, and youth being digital natives. To address this, Ms Shamala said the division is working with the Ministry of Education to develop programmes to reduce the likelihood of inappropriate behaviours and sex offences.

Both ministries are developing a resource package to train counsellors in schools and in the community to recognise early signs of harmful sexual behaviours in children and youth, she said. The police and their community partners have been exploring a structured referral process for more young victims to receive long-term care by linking them with agencies that can provide the intervention they need, she added., under the Criminal Procedure Act, was passed to better deal with sexual crime.

Meanwhile, a redesigned centre that allows sexual crime victims to undergo forensic and medical examinations in a private facility, instead of being taken to a public hospital, has been fully operational since April 2023.

Singapore Youth Sexual Crimes Arrests Rise Explicit Materials Inaccurate Information Sexual Behaviors Minors Victims

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



STForeignDesk / 🏆 4. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vaping among youth in Singapore: The real damage it is doing to their bodiesWith the evolution of e-cigarettes, the risks of some of these chemicals are now being recognised.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

'Popcorn lung', cancer: Experts warn of dangers as vaping among youth in Singapore spikesSINGAPORE – Doctors treating respiratory issues are not always aware if their patients have been vaping. Therefore, cases are not tracked systematically at hospitals because these patients are not always willing to share their vaping history.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Youth Corps Singapore: Igniting Positive Change Through VolunteerismIn this episode, ST podcast assistant editor Lynda Hong speaks with two volunteer leaders Afzal Hadi and Valerie Kwa, to find out about their experience with Youth Corps Singapore and how it champions youth volunteerism to ignite positive change in society through community service.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore factory output beats forecasts with 3.8% rise in FebruaryBright spots include a slim 2.6 per cent increase in output by the key electronics industry, after it shrank 4.7 per cent in January.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

A ride back in time: The rise and demise of trishaws in SingaporeTrishaws have stopped plying Singapore’s streets since June 2023, after the contract of the last trishaw operator ended and was not renewed. CNA looks back at the origins of trishaws in Singapore and its eventual demise.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore Shares Rise on Mixed Global MarketsSingapore shares rose on Tuesday, April 9, buoyed by a mixed performance in global markets the previous night. Logistics service provider Chasen led the pack in terms of trading volume, showing an impressive 12.77% surge.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »