Rise in Individuals Seeking Assistance for Debt Management

Overall, there has been a rise in the total number of individuals approaching social services agencies for assistance in managing debt. SINGAPORE: Overwhelmed by his family members' outstanding loans and debts, a 30-year-old Singaporean started borrowing money to help pay them off. Two years later, the man, who wanted to be known as San, had racked up over S$80,000 (US$60,000) in loans himself with seven different moneylenders.

But soon, even day-to-day household expenses started to take a toll on his budget and his repayment capabilities. “My wife gave birth and I had to buy milk, diapers, all the things for our daughter. I had to take care of them,” he said. “Then it really hit me that I cannot be doing this anymore.” He sought assistance from Adullam Life Counselling, a non-profit which supports those struggling with debt issues like him. Such social services agencies usually act as an intermediary between the help-seekers and their legal creditors by negotiating on a possible repayment plan





