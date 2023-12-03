Riot in Little India: Officer's Account

A rock the size of a fist slammed into his head as shattered glass rained down on him during the riot in Little India on Dec 8, 2013. Certis officer Nathan Chandra Sekaran, then 34, was surrounded by hundreds of rioters, who were so close he could smell the stench of alcohol on their breaths. “They were chanting in Tamil, ‘Kill the woman, burn the bus,’” he said. “They told me to leave and said they didn’t want to have a problem with me because I was Indian.

But how could I? I told them it was my duty to protect that woman, so I could not go.” That night, several hundred migrant workers had surrounded a private bus that had run over and killed Mr Sakthivel Kumaravelu, 33, a construction worker from Tamil Nadu in India. The rioters blamed the bus timekeeper, Madam Grace Wong Geck Woon, and the bus driver, Mr Lee Kim Huat, for the man’s death. They wanted to attack the duo as they holed up inside the bus. The rioters were especially upset with Madam Wong, because of a rumour she had pushed Mr Sakthivel off the vehicl





thenewpaper » / 🏆 7. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police issue reminder against late-night public drinking in Little India on Deepavali weekend(function() { 'use strict';window.addEventListener('message', function(event){ if (typeof event.data['datawrapper-height'] !=='undefined'){ for (var chartId in event.data['datawrapper-height']) {var iframe=document.getElementById('datawrapper-chart-' + ...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Police issue reminder against late-night public drinking in Little India on Deepavali weekendPublic drinking is not permitted from 10.30pm on Nov 10 to 7am on Nov 14. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Riot in Dublin highlights growing social tensions in IrelandA riot in Dublin, Ireland, following a school stabbing has brought attention to the growing social tensions in the country. Political leaders blame far-right agitators for stoking unrest over increased immigration. The rise in asylum seekers, refugees, and other arrivals, along with the chronic affordable housing shortage and cost-of-living crisis, have fueled right-wing hostility. The violence erupted when a mob rampaged through central Dublin after three children were hospitalized due to a knife attack outside a school.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Youth guidance officer at S’pore Boys’ Home who helped colleagues buy vapes fined $3.5kA youth guidance officer at the Singapore Boys’ Home who helped his colleagues at the juvenile residential facility buy electronic cigarettes, or vapes, was fined $3,500. On Tuesday, Ang Kim Chui Derek Andre, 37, pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Tobacco...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Youth guidance officer at S’pore Boys’ Home who helped colleagues buy vapes fined $3.5kHe consolidated orders made by his colleagues on a WhatsApp chat and bought the vaping products from his supplier. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Black woman calling officer “White trash” while creating havoc in a Walmart storeLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »