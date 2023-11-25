Riot in Dublin highlights growing social tensions in Ireland

Members of the Garda Public Order Unit detain a man, following a riot in the aftermath of a school stabbing that left several children and adults injured on O'Connell Street, in Dublin, Ireland on Nov 24, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)have highlighted growing social tensions in Ireland, with political leaders and others blaming far-right agitators for stoking unrest over increased immigration in recent years.

Ireland, which has historically been associated with huge emigration, has seen a dramatic rise in the number of asylum seekers, refugees and other arrivals amid the war in Ukraine and other global events. The country's chronic affordable housing shortage, a cost-of-living crisis and the role of social media in amplifying disinformation have all been cited as helping to fuel right-wing hostility to the new residents. The simmering situation erupted into violence on Thursday (Nov 23), when a mob of an estimated 500 people rampaged through central Dublin after three children were hospitalised over a knife attack outside a schoo





