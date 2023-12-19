Revised Policies Lower Land Prices for Places of Worship

Revised policies aimed at lowering the price of land allocated to places of worship took effect. As of Oct 30, 32 religious organizations had applied to renew their leases, with 25 still being processed. The average rate paid by the seven religious organizations is around 47% less than the rates for new places of worship sites in recent tenders prior to the implementation of the revised framework.





Land near Stevens MRT interchange to be developed for residential useThe land near Stevens MRT interchange in Singapore is set to be developed for residential use, according to a joint statement by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). The land's proximity to transport infrastructure and popular schools makes it highly coveted. The current occupant, the Raffles Town Club (RTC), can continue to operate until the land lease expires in 2026.

Singapore to provide additional aid to lower-income familiesThe Singapore government will provide additional aid to lower-income families through the ComLink+ initiative. This enhanced version of the existing ComLink program offers coordinated support to low-income families with young children living in HDB rental flats.

Singapore Plans to Reclaim Land for New Homes and ReservoirThree tracts of land could be reclaimed off East Coast Park in the coming decades, creating about 800ha of land for new homes and other amenities, as well as a new reservoir. The project aims to address the threat of rising sea levels and inland flooding in the East Coast area.

Envoys to Decide on Rules for UN-Overseen Emissions MarketClimate negotiators at COP28 may bolster carbon trading when they decide on rules for a new United Nations-overseen emissions market that can lower the cost of fighting global warming.

Outcry as bus route 167 axed due to rise in patronage on Thomson-East Coast LineA decision to axe bus route 167 after a rise in patronage on the recently-extended Thomson-East Cost Line (TEL) has caused an outcry among some commuters. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is axing bus service 167, and tweaking some other routes along the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 (TEL3) This is due to the overall decrease of riders on these bus services of around 30 to 40 per cent, said the LTA. Some commuters TODAY spoke to said they still prefer using bus service 167 as it takes them directly to home and work. A decision to axe bus route 167 after a rise in patronage on the recently-extended Thomson-East Cost Line (TEL) has caused an outcry among some commuters. They argue the public transport alternatives are less convenient and mean they will need to make more bus changes. In response to TODAY's queries on Tuesday (Nov 21), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it was aware of feedback over the move but made it clear it is going ahead with the changes "to optimise resources as new rail lines open"

Sales at Watten House Exceed Expectations at PreviewSales at Watten House in Bukit Timah exceeded expectations at its preview on Nov 18, with more than half of 180 units snapped up. UOL Group and Singapore Land Group sold 57% of the luxury freehold project at an average price of about $3,230 per sq ft (psf) on the first day. The public launch will take place in 2024. Three penthouses were sold at prices ranging from $11.7 million to $14.5 million. The majority of buyers are Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents.

