Revised Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates to be implemented in Singapore

The revised rate will apply from Monday (20 November) until 31 December 2023.

The 10 locations are AYE before Alexandra towards city, AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards city (set of three gantries), Southbound CTE before Braddell Road, Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (set of four gantries), Northbound CTE after PIE (set of two gantries), KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover, PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) (set of two gantries), PIE (Kallang Bahru and slip road into Bendemeer) (set of two gantries), Westbound PIE before Eunos Link, and Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road. "These rates will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from Tuesday, 2 January 2024 onwards. The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged," the LTA said.ERP is a system used to manage traffic congestions in the city-state. The rate and operating hours are reviewed regularly by the LTA to keep traffic moving at an optimal speed.According to OneMotoring, there are no ERP charges for Sundays and public holiday

