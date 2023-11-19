Retirees hired as eldercare companions to support patients with dementia

Retirees Chee Tuck Hong, 63, and Foo Soon Leng, 70, have met difficult elderly patients of all kinds, from those who outrightly ignore their attempts to bond to those who become agitated and refuse to eat or walk. But with patience, charm and keen observation skills, Mr Chee and Madam Foo have been able to build trust and connection with them, improving their willingness to cooperate with healthcare professionals for treatment and interventions.

The two retirees are among 12 part-time eldercare companions (ECCs) hired at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) to look after the socio-emotional needs of patients with dementia, delirium and depression. ECCs also plan activities for patients and help them out with daily activities such as walking and eating. The programme began in January 2022 when the hospital realised that patients with diminished mental faculties need more time and attention for their emotional well-being, but healthcare staff did not have enough capacity to cater to their need





