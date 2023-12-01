Retired US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dies at 93

Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the US Supreme Court, whose centrist views and shrewd negotiating skills allowed her to steer the nation’s law for much of her quarter-century tenure, died on Friday at the age of 93, the court said. The court said in a statement that O'Connor died in Phoenix of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.

Chief Justice John Roberts recalled O'Connor as having"blazed an historic trail as our nation’s first female justice". "She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candour," Roberts sai





