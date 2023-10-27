CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) recorded a 1.2% YoY higher revenue of 316.4m yuan in the first nine months of the financial year 2023 (9M23).The REIT attributed the decline to the 10.5% YoY depreciation of RMB to SGD.

In the same period, the REIT recorded a 93.1% portfolio occupancy and a 30.2% YoY improvement in tenant sales....there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you dight and create an advertising campaign, in print and digital, on this website and in print magazine.

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.Digital Core REIT’s property net income down 3. headtopics.com

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20244. 4 key goals wealthy families are prioritisingHyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20244.

Read more:

SBRMagazine »

Digital Core REIT’s property net income down 3.7% YoY in 9M23pstrongspan style="font-size:11pt; font-variant:normal; white-space:pre-wrap"span style="font-family:Arial,sans-serif"span style="color:000000"span style="font-weight:700"span style="font-style:italic"span style="text-decoration:none"Its AUM was at US$1.59b. Read more ⮕

CapitaLand India Trust’s net property income jumps 3% YoY to $85.6m in 1H23pstrongspan style="font-size:11pt; font-variant:normal; white-space:pre-wrap"span style="font-family:Arial,sans-serif"span style="color:000000"span style="font-weight:700"span style="font-style:italic"span style="text-decoration:none"Despite the increase in NPI, the trust recorded a lower DPU of $0.0336. Read more ⮕

Net profit of Sheng Siong jumps 5.7% YoY to $34.8m in 3Q23pstrongThe higher profit pushed the company's earnings per share up by 5.9% YoY./strong/p pSupermarket chain Sheng Siong posted a 5.7% YoY higher net profit after tax of $34.8m in 3Q23./p pIn the same period, the company reported higher revenue of $345.8m (+3.7% YoY) due to sales contributions from its six new stores. Read more ⮕

CICT posts 0.6% YoY higher net property income of $275m in 3Q23pstrongThe REIT attributed its improved NPI to higher gross rental income./strong/p pCapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's (CICT) net property income rose 0.6% YoY to $275m in 3Q23, its latest financial update showed./p pIn a bourse filing, CICT attributed its improved NPI to the increase in its gross rental income. Read more ⮕

Condo resale prices increase by 7.6% YoY in SeptemberpstrongAcross submarkets, RCR posted the highest year-on-year price increase./strong/p pCondo resale prices picked up in September, rising 0.8% MoM and 7.6% YoY, data from 99.co and SRX showed./p pAcross submarkets, the Rest of Central Region (RCR) posted the highest year-on-year increase in prices at 8. Read more ⮕

Private residential resale volume slips 12% YoY to 2,748 units in 3Q23pstrongFor 2023, OrangeTee expects resale volume to reach 10,000-12,000 units./strong/p pSlower sales during the seventh lunar month and elevated interest rates dragged the private residential resale volume down to 2,748 in 3Q23, or a 12% drop from 3Q22. Read more ⮕