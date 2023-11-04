Rescue workers search for survivors after earthquake in Nepal

Rescue workers in Nepal began digging through the rubble of collapsed houses with their hands on Saturday (Nov 4), searching for survivors after the earthquake struck the Jajarkot region in the west of the Himalayan nation. The quake had a magnitude of 6.4 according to Nepal's National Seismological Centre, while the German Research Centre for Geosciences measured it at 5.7 and the US Geological Survey at 5.6.

As first responders reached the hilly area near the epicentre, some 500km west of the capital Kathmandu, they started searching for survivors. Officials fear the death toll could rise

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: ‘Gangster’s paradise’ or centre to reform young offenders: Behind the bars at Reformative Training CentreYoung offenders are sentenced to the RTC, where they undergo reformative training and counselling. But it could be a breeding ground for more gang problems. ST takes a look into life behind bars at the centre.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: ‘Gangster’s paradise’ or centre to reform young offenders: Behind the bars at Reformative Training CentreYoung offenders are sentenced to the RTC, where they undergo reformative training and counselling. But it could be a breeding ground for more gang problems. ST takes a look into life behind bars at the centre.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Nepal earthquake kills at least 128; tremors felt as far away as New DelhiThe 6.4-magnitude earthquake is the deadliest to hit Nepal since 2015, when about 9,000 people were killed.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: 69 dead after Nepal hit by 6.4 earthquake, tremors felt in New DelhiWitnesses said houses in the area collapsed and buildings in New Delhi, India, shook. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Nepal earthquake kills at least 69; tremors felt as far away as New DelhiKATHMANDU: At least 69 people were killed and dozens injured in Nepal on Friday (Nov 3) when a strong earthquake struck the western area of Jajarkot, with witnesses saying houses in the area collapsed and shaking buildings as far as New Delhi, India.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAITS_TIMES: 22 dead after Nepal hit by 6.4 earthquake, tremors felt in New DelhiWitnesses said houses in the area collapsed and buildings in New Delhi, India, shook. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »