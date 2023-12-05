Rescue Efforts Underway for Missing Hikers in West Sumatra

Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers are searching for 10 hikers who went missing after 13 dead hikers were found near the crater of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra. The rescue efforts have been hindered by eruptions and bad weather.





