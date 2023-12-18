Renowned Malaysian Jazz Drummer Lewis Pragasam Dies at 66

Lewis Pragasam, a long-time Malaysian jazz drummer known for his powerful performances and deep knowledge of percussion and music history, has died at age 66. He passed away from a heart attack at a private hospital in Petaling Jaya on Dec 18. Pragasam was set to perform at a Christmas event on Dec 17 and a live music showcase on Dec 21.





