Relief, but for how long? Philippines’ food stamp programme faces challenges

Philippines detains nearly 600 in anti-trafficking raid
MANILA: Philippine police have detained nearly 600 people during a raid on a suspected sex trafficking and online scam operation in Manila, authorities said on Saturday (Oct 28).

Impeding relief aid to Gaza may be a crime under ICC jurisdiction: ICC prosecutor
CAIRO: Impeding relief supplies to Gaza's population may constitute a crime under the International Criminal Court's (ICC) jurisdiction, the court's top prosecutor told a news conference in Egypt on Sunday (Oct 29).

Today in Pictures, Oct 27, 2023

The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment outages, what can businesses and consumers do?
SINGAPORE: A long-awaited date for Ms Nazrana Shaheen with her national serviceman boyfriend ended up being cut short, no thanks to a banking services disruption by DBS