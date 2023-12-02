Refining the COE System: Suggestions from the Public

Should certificates of entitlement (COE) for cars be longer than 10 years? Why can’t we have additional buyers’ stamp duty for cars or create car categories based on needs? We take suggestions from the public on refining the COE system to the experts.

Record-high Certificates of Entitlement (COE) premiums have hit the headlines in recent times, and while efforts have been made to increase the supply and bring down prices, the question remains: What more can be done to the existing system to make the prices of premiums less volatile? The first bidding exercise in October 2023 saw premiums for the Open Category - which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars - For perspective, a typical family car such as the base model 1.6-litre Toyota Corolla Altis was marketed at about S$173,000 during that time, taking into account COE registration. Its cost price is closer to S$20,00





