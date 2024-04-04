Record-setting Resale Price in Yishun Sparks Interest in Real Estate Market

Recently, a transaction in Yishun has set a new All-Time-High (ATH) resale price . This event has caught the attention of homeowners and investors alike and is seen as a landmark transaction. This article will delve into the details of this record-setting price, exploring the factors that contributed to it and what it signifies for Yishun 's real estate scene and Singapore 's property market as a whole.

The sale of a multi-generation flat in Yishun on March 1 2024, clinched the ATH resale price of S$1,200,000. This staggering figure highlights the premium that such flats command in the market and also underscores Yishun's emerging status as a desirable residential area. The sale marks a significant milestone, reflecting the robust demand and growing appeal of HDB flats in the area. It also sets a sort of new benchmark for HDB resale ATHs. Block 666 Yishun Avenue 4 is an HDB block situated in Yishun HDB Estate

