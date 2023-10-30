Recent photos of Louis Koo, 53, have people saying he looks 'made out of plastic'

’s looks. The 53-year-old has constantly been put under a microscope for having a “stiff face”, with the words “botox” and “plastic surgery” being tossed around.The star, who had on a handsome black suit along with a pair of glasses, was said to have um, gained a few pounds, which showed on his face. Looking at photos from the event, netizens felt the “flesh on his face looked droopy”, and he had “obvious wrinkles”.

They also commented on how his “lips looked thinner”, adding that his glasses did little to hide his"bulging eyes"."He looks like he's made out of plastic," they wrote. The star’s hair was not spared either - some noted that Louis’ locks appeared “thinner than usual, with a receding hairline”, lamenting that he looks to completely different from the Louis they remember.By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with TODAY to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.