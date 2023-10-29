Random acts of cash: TikTok user hides $10 in random places in Singapore for people to find

What's the saying? Money doesn't grow on trees. But in this case, you might stumble upon stray $10 bills at various public spaces across Singapore, if you're lucky enough.

This initial video has amassed an impressive 29,300 views and the account itself has received a total of 17,100 likes. "I started hiding cash around early September. I thought about doing this because I saw someone else doing this in other parts of the world and thought to myself 'Hey this is actually a fun way to give back to society'".

He also notes that not only do the ultra poor require financial assistance, but sometimes even those with better circumstances could benefit from receiving $50 for simple things like groceries. As to whether people actually find the money, he mentions, "I believe people has taken the money. I did went back to one of the places before and it's gone. I've received thanks from many people but I don't know who really took the money." headtopics.com

The hidden cash bills are typically located in the nooks and crannies of HDB void decks. His popular hiding spot so far has to be the public benches. According to the TikTok user profile, Communitybenefactor states that he gives $10 away "on a daily basis" as a way of "doing charity in own fun way".

Within the comments section, a guessing game unfolded, with netizens speculating on the hidden spot's location.

