Rallying-Rovanpera clinches his second successive world title

The rally on asphalt roads in Czech Republic, Austria and Germany was won by Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville, with Ott Tanak third for M-Sport Ford and Sebastien Ogier fourth for Toyota.

Rovanpera's second title had looked inevitable after sole rival and team mate Elfyn Evans crashed out of Saturday's penultimate leg. Evans had started the rally 31 points behind the 23-year-old, who needed only to maintain the points margin to be sure of the championship."I think this year was, for me personally, more important than last year," said Rovanpera, who last year became the youngest ever champion."The competition was tighter, and we did a really good job."