Raffles Town Club's Lease to Expire in 2026, Site to be Redeveloped

Raffles Town Club's current Bukit Timah site will be taken back by the government in October 2026 and redeveloped into homes.
Singapore get 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign underway with 2-1 win over GuamSINGAPORE — Singapore kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Guam at the National Stadium on Thursday (Oct 12).
2026 World Cup: Singapore beats Guam with 2-1 win in first-leg qualifierSINGAPORE - Up till the 89th minute, as the Lions held a 2-0 advantage in Thursday's (Oct 12) World Cup first-round qualifier against Guam, they looked assured, confident and could have patted themselves on the back for a job well done. The fans had responded as well, full of voice in the stands. And then in the 90th minute, the...
Singapore get 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign underway with 2-1 win over GuamSINGAPORE: Singapore kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Guam at the National Stadium on Thursday (Oct 12). First-half goals from Christopher van Huizen and Jacob Mahler put the Lions ahead before Jason Cunliffe pulled one back for the visitors late on.
IOC decision on 2036 Olympics host will not come before 2026-IOCMUMBAI : The decision on which city will host the 2036 summer Olympics will be taken in three years time at the earliest, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday.
Milano-Cortina 2026 winter Games to move sliding competitions outside ItalyMUMBAI : Organisers for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will hold the sliding competitions at a venue outside Italy after the government decided not to pay for a new one within the country, Games organising chief Giovanni Malago said on Monday.
