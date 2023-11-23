Qatar World Cup: One Year Later

One year after the Qatar World Cup, billboards emblazoned with the tournament’s official slogan “All is now” still stand by Doha’s roadsides. As the months have passed, the signs, in Qatar’s trademark maroon, have steadily faded in the relentless glare of the desert sun. At the Corniche, the shore-hugging thoroughfare through central Doha, crowds, big screens showing the action on the pitch and loudspeakers have been replaced by orderly traffic and a somnolent atmosphere.

“It’s very difficult to beat the World Cup. That is for sure,” Jassim Al Jassim, head of operations for Qatar’s organising committee, said on Nov 20, one year to the day since the opening game. “This time last year it was a very, very tense day. But I think overall, we were very happy and we were very proud of what we achieved as a country





