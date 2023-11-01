Qatar brokers deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel for limited Gaza evacuations: Source

The deal is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that governs Gaza, or pauses designed to ease a humanitarian crisis in the enclave which is suffering from food, water, fuel and medical shortages, the source said.

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for a major attack by Iran-backed Hamas on Oct 7. Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had seized during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the group's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. He gave no further detail on the number of captives or their nationalities.

Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuwayed in the Sinai, according to medical sources. 10 ambulances were sent to Rafah on Tuesday in anticipation. Israel besieged Gaza after the Hamas attack, and the UN and other aid officials have said civilians in the enclave are living in a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies peter out.

On Wednesday, communications and internet services were completely cut off in the enclave again, Gaza's largest telecommunications provider Paltel said. Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after several inconclusive wars dating back to the militant group's 2007 takeover of Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed international calls for a "humanitarian pause" in fighting to enable emergency aid deliveries to civilians.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Diplomacy will be left for a later stage in Israel-Hamas conflict: ExpertDan Arbell, Scholar in Residence at American University's Department of History, explains why he thinks it is still too early for diplomacy and resolution in Israel's war with Hamas.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Israel engages Hamas militants inside Gaza's tunnelsThe tunnels are a key objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Israel attacks Hamas militants inside Gaza’s tunnelsThe tunnels are a key objective for the country as it expands ground operations inside Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe Israeli military says it hit about 300 targets over the last day, including Hamas underground tunnels.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Israel PM Netanyahu rejects Gaza ceasefire, says it amounts to ‘surrendering to Hamas’Israel ally the United States also objected to a ceasefire. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: What international law has to say about the Israel-Hamas warHow far does the right of self-defence go? The rules of war are more complex and less restrictive than commonly understood. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕