Putin aims to have Russian space station by 2027

Putin said Moscow's decision to extend to 2028 its participation in the ISS, now 25 years old, was a temporary measure.

He said the development of the station had to proceed"all in good time" or the Russian programme risked falling behind in terms of the development of manned space flight. Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, endorsed Putin's position as a means of maintaining the country's capabilities in manned space flight.

"If we don't start large-scale work on creating a Russian orbital station in 2024 it is quite likely that we will lose our capability because of the time gap. What I mean is the ISS will no longer be there and the Russian station won't be ready." headtopics.com

"We will of course be working on this. The lunar programme will continue. There are no plans to close it," Putin said.

