Pulisic backs Milan to turn around poor Champions League form

Milan, the seven-time champions, have failed to score in five consecutive matches in the competition and are bottom of Group F on two points after their loss at Parc des Princes."We have to focus on the next game. We're not out of it yet, we just need to string a couple of wins together," Pulisic told CBS Sports.

"We've had some tough games in some tough stadiums but that's no excuse, we need to turn it around and we need to win." The 25-year-old Pulisic, who captains the United States, moved to Milan from Premier League club Chelsea in July.

"It's on us, we just have to keep working. I guess it's just not flowing right now but it will come again," he said. "I think we just have to keep our heads up. It doesn't feel like a game we should lose 3-0, I think is the message. We were in the game for most of it and just let it slip away from us. headtopics.com

"We'll be fine going forward, we're a confident bunch of guys. The good thing with this schedule is we have another game in a couple of days and we can rebound." The Rossoneri next visit Napoli in the Serie A on Sunday before hosting Udinese on Nov. 4. Milan are second in the Italian top-flight after nine matches, one point behind rivals Inter Milan.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Champions Urawa suffer Pohang loss in Asian Champions LeagueHONG KONG : Urawa Red Diamonds slumped to a 2-0 loss to South Korea's Pohang Steelers at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday as the Asian Champions League title holders struggle in their quest for a place in the knockout rounds of this year's competition. Read more ⮕

Inter edge Salzburg in Champions League to top groupMILAN: Inter Milan moved top of the standings in Champions League Group D on Tuesday (Oct 24) after beating Austrian champions Salzburg 2-1 with an early goal by Alexis Sanchez and a second-half penalty by Hakan Calhanoglu. Read more ⮕

Maguire, Onana lift Man Utd 1-0 past Copenhagen for first Champions League pointsMANCHESTER, England: Harry Maguire headed a second-half goal and goalkeeper Andre Onana saved a penalty deep in stoppage time to power Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen on Tuesday (Oct 24) for their first victory in the Champions League this season. Read more ⮕

Ronaldo double keeps Al-Nassr perfect in Asian Champions LeagueCristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular double as Al-Nassr stayed perfect in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday, the Saudi Pro League outfit getting a 4-3 win in Riyadh over Al Duhail from Qatar to move on to nine points from three games in Group E. Read more ⮕

Haaland brace lifts Man City to 3-1 win over Young Boys in Champions League groupErling Haaland ended his goal drought with a brace while Manuel Akanji scored on his return to his homeland as reigning champions Manchester City all but secured their spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-1 win over Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday (Oct 25). Read more ⮕

French connection strikes as PSG beat AC Milan to go topPARIS: Another Kylian Mbappe moment of magic and a Randal Kolo Muani goal helped Paris St Germain beat a toothless AC Milan 3-0 at the Parc des Princes to go top of their Champions League Group F on Wednesday (Oct 25). Read more ⮕