Public to have extended access to Mandai Executive Golf Course

The public will be able to play at the Mandai Executive Golf Course for two additional years, after the operator was granted a tenancy extension until December 2026. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua revealed this in parliament on Wednesday (April 3), and noted that it was one of the options made available to provide for public access to golfing.

"Golfing is a land intensive sport and there is a need to balance the allocation of land to the sport, vis-a-vis the competing demands for land in Singapore such as for public housing," said Mr Chua. "We recognise that it is important for the public to have continued access to the sport.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYonline / 🏆 1. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

End of Public Golf Courses in Singapore?The tenancy of Mandai Executive Golf Course is set to expire, potentially marking the end of public golf courses in Singapore. The Ministry of Education plans to consolidate its outdoor adventure education sites, with one taking over the golf course's current location. This follows the closure of several golf clubs, including two public ones. Non-members will have limited options for playing golf in Singapore.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

New York moves to seize Trump’s estate and golf courseLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Golf in Singapore: Breaking the Elitist ImagePrivate clubs can lead the way in making golf more accessible and appealing in Singapore, according to writer Desiree Koh. A new outdoor adventure learning centre will be developed on the Mandai Executive Golf Course site.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Hot Take: Golf course closures — land use needs can come first without handicapping public access to the sportWhen the tenancy of Mandai Executive Golf Course at Upper Seletar Reservoir expires at the end of this year, it could mark the end of public golf courses in Singapore as we know it.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Mandai Wildlife Group celebrates record-breaking year with over 900 newborns in 2023The 2023 figure marks the highest tally of births and hatchings at Mandai's animal parks in the past decade.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 AMG Line review: Compelling premium executive saloon with a stunning designCarmakers are pouring their money and resources into new EV product lines at a speed that suggests they can't wait to abandon their ICE models. Mercedes-Benz, for instance, has launched no fewer than seven EQ models within the past five years.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »