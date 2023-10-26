Public Service Division: New round of personnel redeployments for permanent secretaries

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division (PSD) has revealed a series of personnel redeployments for permanent secretaries that will take effect in the coming months.

Mr Jeffrey Siow Chen Siang, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Enterprise Singapore, will take on a new role as Second Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower. Ms Teoh Zsin Woon will assume the role of Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. She will continue concurrently as Permanent Secretary (Development) at the Public Service Division.

Ms Tan Gee Keow will relinquish her position as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. However, she will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary of the Public Service Division. headtopics.com

Former Chief of Defence Force, Mr Melvyn Ong Su Kiat, the current Permanent Secretary (Defence Development) at the Ministry of Defence, will be concurrently appointed as Permanent Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of National Development.

Mr Chng Kai Fong, the current Permanent Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and Permanent Secretary (Development) (Cybersecurity) at the Prime Minister’s Office, will undergo a redesignation. headtopics.com

Mr Chng, 44, has served in various government departments and was previously Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. He was Managing Director of the Economic Development Board in 2017 and took on roles within the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) and MCI in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

