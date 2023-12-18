Public invited to provide feedback on ANAHD's proposed acquisition of NCA

The public can submit feedback until 2 January 2024. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has invited the public to send feedback on ANA Holdings Inc's (ANAHD) proposed acquisition of Nippon Cargo Airlines Co (NCA). The consultation will determine whether the proposed transaction would infringe section 54 of the Competition Act 2004, which prohibits mergers that have resulted or may result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market in Singapore.

NCA is a cargo-only airline company that provides international air cargo transport. According to the parties, the proposed transaction will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in the relevant markets given the following: Within international air cargo transport, substitutes are available, as the combination of different routes between different cities (including direct and indirect flight routes) can satisfy the same or similar demands for air cargo transportation between Singapore and Japan





