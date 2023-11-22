Protests in Spain against Amnesty for Catalan Separatists

Tens of thousands of people protested in Spain against the pledge of amnesty for Catalan separatists in return for their votes for a new socialist government. In Barcelona, graffiti and placards about the war in Gaza were more prevalent than references to the amnesty or independence. Separatist parties in Catalonia view the amnesty as an opportunity to push for self-determination.





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Catalan separatist sees justice, reparation in proposed amnestyBARCELONA: When the Spanish region of Catalonia unilaterally declared independence in 2017, delivery driver Alex Ramon marked the date with a tattoo on his arm that read: "Fight, create, build.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Spain's Princess Leonor swears allegiance to divided nation on her 18th birthdayMADRID — Princess Leonor, the heir to Spain's throne, formally stepped into the spotlight by swearing allegiance to the constitution on her 18th birthday on Tuesday (Oct 31), though boycotts by leftist and separatist politicians underlined divisions over the monarchy.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Spain's Princess Leonor swears allegiance to divided nation on her 18th birthdayMADRID — Princess Leonor, the heir to Spain's throne, formally stepped into the spotlight by swearing allegiance to the constitution on her 18th birthday on Tuesday (Oct 31), though boycotts by leftist and separatist politicians underlined divisions over the monarchy.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Spain's Catholic bishops apologise after report of 200,000 abusedMADRID — Spain's bishops apologised on Monday after a report estimated more than 200,000 minors had been sexually abused by the country's Roman Catholic clergy since 1940.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Spain’s Catholic bishops apologise after report of 200,000 abusedMADRID – Spain’s bishops apologised on Monday after a report estimated more than 200,000 minors had been sexually abused...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain playerGENEVA: FIFA said Monday (Oct 30) it had imposed a three-year ban on former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales following his forced kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »