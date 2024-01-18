Protest in Tel Aviv for Release of Israeli Hostages in Gaza

A 24-hour protest in Tel Aviv on Jan 13 calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and marking 100 days since the Oct 7 attack by Hamas. The trauma inflicted by the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust has not faded. Just over 100 days after Oct 7, enduring pain is a key reason why polls in Israel show consistently high support for its military offensive in Gaza, even as optimism over whether it can achieve its stated goals has started to erode.





Intense Israeli Bombardment and Hamas Rocketing Tel Aviv in Gaza StripFighting in the Gaza Strip escalated on Dec 21 with some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war and Hamas demonstrated its ability to rocket Tel Aviv.

Israeli Forces Bombard Gaza Ahead of Hamas Announcement on HostagesIsraeli forces bombarded targets in the south, north and centre of the Gaza Strip on Jan 15 ahead of an expected announcement by Hamas on the fate of three Israeli hostages shown in a video clip at the weekend. Twelve Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli air strike overnight on a house in Gaza City in the north, health officials said, while plumes of smoke rose above the main southern city of Khan Younis shelled by Israeli tanks. The Palestinian Press Agency Safa reported fierce clashes between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces in Khan Younis, while Israeli tank barrages were also reported near the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza. In Al-Nusseirat refugee camp, local journalist Doaa El-Baz showed footage of what was once the street where she lived. “This whole neighbourhood is destroyed. Not a single house has been spared,” she said, standing before mounds of rubble. “They killed all our dreams here. The house where I grew up and spent all my childhood,” Ms Baz said, her voice trembling

Israeli bombardment escalates in Gaza StripFighting in the Gaza Strip escalates with intense Israeli bombardment as Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv.

Israeli forces widen ground offensive in Gaza as UN vote on aid loomsIsraeli forces widen their ground offensive in central Gaza as the UN Security Council prepares to vote on a resolution for more aid. Talks for a new truce between Israel and Hamas have not yielded any breakthroughs.

Israeli air strike kills 12 Palestinians in Gaza CityTwelve Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli air strike overnight on a house in Gaza City in the north, health officials said. Israel’s forces bombarded targets across Gaza on Jan 15, ahead of an expected announcement by Hamas on the fate of three Israelis held hostage by the Palestinian militant group shown in a video clip at the weekend.

Pope Francis laments deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza StripPope Francis expresses sorrow over deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip, which killed at least 78 people. The strikes continued into Christmas Day, with increased air and ground shelling against al-Bureij and Maghazi. The Israeli army is reviewing reports of civilian casualties and denies Hamas' claims of operating in densely populated areas.

