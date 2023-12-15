A review panel’s proposal to restrict mobility scooters to users with health conditions or certified walking difficulties will ensure that these devices are used only by those who truly need them, and not by able-bodied people who ride them out of convenience, said users. In a proposal to the Ministry of Transport on Dec 14, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (Amap) also recommended that the speed limit of all motorised personal mobility aids (PMAs) be lowered from 10kmh to 6kmh.

PMAs, including motorised wheelchairs, are generally bigger and heavier than devices such as bicycles, so travelling at 10kmh may endanger other path users, said the panel. Some PMA users who spoke to The Straits Times responded positively to the panel’s proposal for mobility scooter users to provide certification of a medical need for the use of the devic





