Proposal to allow cats in HDB flats draws mixed response

While most groups welcomed the proposal to allow cats in HDB flats, some feline lovers are concerned about problems of abandonment and abuse. The suggestion of allowing two cats per Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat has drawn a mixed response, with some cheering the suggestion and others raising concerns about noise and potential conflict between neighbours.
Currently, HDB residents are not permitted to own pet cats, and offenders may be fined up to S$4,000 (US$3,000) under the Housing and Development (Animals) Rules. Some people who spoke to CNA pointed out that the current ban on cats has not been enforced, and that there have been cases of cat hoarding in HDB flats. Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How on Saturday (Dec 2) unveiled a proposed cat management framework that would allow HDB households to own up to two cats per flat. Under the framework, pet cats will need to undergo mandatory microchipping and licensing so as to allow authorities to respond to health outbreaks more effectively
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »
Buyers Actively Seeking HDB Resale Flats Without Resale Restrictions: ExpertMore buyers are looking for HDB resale flats without resale restrictions, particularly in the Central region ahead of the implementation of new categories, Huttons revealed. Huttons said buyers are particularly looking in the Central region because only Prime and Plus BTO flats will be sold in the area from 2H24. Buyers' preference for HDB flats without resale restrictions may have supported prices in the HDB resale market and the number of million dollar flats in October, said Huttons.
Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »
Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »
HDB resale prices rise 0.5% MoM in OctoberpstrongYear-on-year, prices rose by 5.3%./strong/p pHDB resale prices rose in October, increasing 0.5% MoM and 5.3% YoY, data from 99-SRX showed./p pBased on the report, prices increased for both mature (+0.6%) and non-mature estates (+0.8%%) on a month-on-month comparison.
Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »