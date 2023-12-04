Proposal to allow cats in HDB flats draws mixed response

While most groups welcomed the proposal to allow cats in HDB flats, some feline lovers are concerned about problems of abandonment and abuse. The suggestion of allowing two cats per Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat has drawn a mixed response, with some cheering the suggestion and others raising concerns about noise and potential conflict between neighbours.

Currently, HDB residents are not permitted to own pet cats, and offenders may be fined up to S$4,000 (US$3,000) under the Housing and Development (Animals) Rules. Some people who spoke to CNA pointed out that the current ban on cats has not been enforced, and that there have been cases of cat hoarding in HDB flats. Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How on Saturday (Dec 2) unveiled a proposed cat management framework that would allow HDB households to own up to two cats per flat. Under the framework, pet cats will need to undergo mandatory microchipping and licensing so as to allow authorities to respond to health outbreaks more effectively





